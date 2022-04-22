Financial Strategies Group Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Financial Strategies Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 72.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,206 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2,875.0% during the fourth quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter worth $32,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1,621.2% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 37,676 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VTI traded down $3.66 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $220.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,145,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,843,318. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $207.00 and a twelve month high of $244.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $221.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $230.01.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.