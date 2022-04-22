Financial Strategies Group Inc. Has $936,000 Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Financial Strategies Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 38.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,648 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,295 shares during the period. Financial Strategies Group Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 105.9% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 157,472 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $34,634,000 after acquiring an additional 2,804,423 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boeing in the third quarter worth $329,579,000. Clear Street LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter worth $199,306,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 39.5% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,433,887 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $315,368,000 after buying an additional 405,815 shares during the period. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 2,850.7% in the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 408,146 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 394,314 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BA traded down $2.53 during trading on Thursday, hitting $181.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,369,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,550,082. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $189.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $203.36. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $167.58 and a fifty-two week high of $258.40. The company has a market capitalization of $106.87 billion, a PE ratio of -25.39, a PEG ratio of 14.29 and a beta of 1.40.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($7.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($7.60). The firm had revenue of $14.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($15.25) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

BA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a $270.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $163.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 1st. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Boeing from $240.00 to $238.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $265.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group set a $290.00 price target on Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $251.20.

In related news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf purchased 480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $208.39 per share, with a total value of $100,027.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence W. Kellner purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $208.91 per share, for a total transaction of $1,044,550.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Profile (Get Rating)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.