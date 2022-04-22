Financial Strategies Group Inc. Invests $240,000 in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Financial Strategies Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,134,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $944,997,000 after acquiring an additional 566,470 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 204,738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $23,806,000 after purchasing an additional 9,135 shares in the last quarter. Alley Co LLC raised its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 109,015 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,676,000 after purchasing an additional 4,320 shares in the last quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC now owns 38,469 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,469,000 after purchasing an additional 2,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benedetti & Gucer Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 20,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,347,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of MUB traded down $0.33 during trading on Thursday, reaching $106.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,724,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,564,026. The company has a fifty day moving average of $110.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.83. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $106.79 and a twelve month high of $118.04.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

