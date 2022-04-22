Financial Strategies Group Inc. Purchases 2,697 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Financial Strategies Group Inc. lifted its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 24.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,842 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,697 shares during the period. Financial Strategies Group Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Verizon Communications by 119.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 21,295,767 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,158,384,000 after buying an additional 11,584,817 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Verizon Communications by 19,095.1% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,778,922 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $508,113,000 after buying an additional 9,727,977 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $194,012,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Verizon Communications by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 28,703,731 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,550,430,000 after buying an additional 3,724,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Verizon Communications by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 71,398,161 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,846,039,000 after buying an additional 2,030,344 shares in the last quarter. 62.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VZ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their price target on Verizon Communications from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.20.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total value of $84,879.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Hans Erik Vestberg bought 19,000 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $52.55 per share, with a total value of $998,450.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VZ traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $55.01. The stock had a trading volume of 32,719,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,291,990. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $49.69 and a one year high of $59.85. The company has a market capitalization of $230.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.32, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $52.97 and a 200 day moving average of $52.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 16.51%. The company had revenue of $34.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. Verizon Communications’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.65%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.03%.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

