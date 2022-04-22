Financial Strategies Group Inc. Reduces Stock Position in VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR)

Financial Strategies Group Inc. lowered its stake in VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,868 shares of the company’s stock after selling 980 shares during the quarter. VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF accounts for 0.5% of Financial Strategies Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Financial Strategies Group Inc. owned about 0.16% of VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF worth $1,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 281,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,140,000 after acquiring an additional 34,889 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 81.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 22,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 10,101 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 75.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 520,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,217,000 after acquiring an additional 223,925 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 143.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 27,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 15,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 68,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,746,000 after acquiring an additional 7,410 shares during the last quarter.

Get VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF alerts:

Shares of FLTR traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $25.08. 316,102 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 470,192. VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF has a 52-week low of $24.95 and a 52-week high of $26.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.26.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.