Finning International (TSE:FTT) Given New C$50.00 Price Target at CIBC

Finning International (TSE:FTT – Get Rating) had its target price raised by CIBC from C$47.00 to C$50.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on FTT. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Finning International from C$35.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Finning International from C$43.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Finning International from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Finning International from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Finning International to C$46.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$44.80.

TSE FTT opened at C$39.34 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.38. Finning International has a twelve month low of C$29.71 and a twelve month high of C$40.22. The company has a market cap of C$6.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$37.87 and its 200 day moving average is C$35.21.

Finning International ( TSE:FTT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported C$0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.48 by C$0.17. The firm had revenue of C$1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.76 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Finning International will post 2.6993891 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Sebastian Tomas Guridi sold 2,992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$38.50, for a total value of C$115,192.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$38,384.50. Also, Senior Officer David Francis Neil Primrose sold 4,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$38.31, for a total value of C$187,418.39. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,211,093.65. Insiders sold a total of 14,214 shares of company stock valued at $542,250 over the last ninety days.

Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, and power and energy systems in Canada, Chile, the United Kingdom, Argentina, and internationally. The company offers telehandlers, articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cable assist vehicles, cable yarding systems, chip dozers, cold planers, compactors, dozers, drills, electric rope shovels, excavators, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, remixing transfer vehicle, road reclaimers, road wideners, skid steer and compact track loaders, tack distributors, track loaders, underground-hard rock, wheel loaders, wheel tractor-scrapers, and windrow elevators, as well as attachments.

