Firan Technology Group (TSE:FTG) PT Lowered to C$3.20

Firan Technology Group (TSE:FTG – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Acumen Capital from C$3.50 to C$3.20 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a n/a rating on the stock.
Shares of TSE FTG opened at C$2.80 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.46. Firan Technology Group has a 12 month low of C$2.17 and a 12 month high of C$3.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$2.66 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.57. The company has a market capitalization of C$68.57 million and a P/E ratio of 280.00.
Firan Technology Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
