Firan Technology Group (TSE:FTG) PT Lowered to C$3.20

Firan Technology Group (TSE:FTG – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Acumen Capital from C$3.50 to C$3.20 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a n/a rating on the stock.

Shares of TSE FTG opened at C$2.80 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.46. Firan Technology Group has a 12 month low of C$2.17 and a 12 month high of C$3.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$2.66 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.57. The company has a market capitalization of C$68.57 million and a P/E ratio of 280.00.

Firan Technology Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Firan Technology Group Corporation manufactures and sells printed circuit boards, illuminated cockpit display panels, and keyboards primarily in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and rest of Americas. It operates in two segments, FTG Circuits and FTG Aerospace. The company offers printed circuit boards, standard rigid, high-density interconnect, RF circuitry, thermal management, and rigid flex and assembly products.

