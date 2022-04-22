Fire & Flower (TSE:FAF) Trading Up 2%

Fire & Flower Holdings Corp. (TSE:FAF – Get Rating)’s share price was up 2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$4.63 and last traded at C$4.53. Approximately 49,944 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 3% from the average daily volume of 51,640 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.44.
The stock has a market capitalization of C$160.90 million and a PE ratio of -2.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$5.10 and a 200 day moving average price of C$3.88.
About Fire & Flower (TSE:FAF)
