Fire & Flower (TSE:FAF) Trading Up 2%

Fire & Flower Holdings Corp. (TSE:FAF – Get Rating)’s share price was up 2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$4.63 and last traded at C$4.53. Approximately 49,944 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 3% from the average daily volume of 51,640 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.44.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$160.90 million and a PE ratio of -2.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$5.10 and a 200 day moving average price of C$3.88.

Get Fire & Flower alerts:

About Fire & Flower (TSE:FAF)

Fire & Flower Holdings Corp., through its subsidiary, Fire & Flower Inc, operates as an independent retailer that offers cannabis products and accessories through its retail locations located in the provinces of Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, and Yukon. It also engages in the wholesale of regulated cannabis products and accessories in Saskatchewan; and operates Hifyre digital retail and analytics of regulated cannabis e-commerce platform.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fire & Flower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fire & Flower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.