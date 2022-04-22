Fire Lotto Price Reaches $0.0045 (FLOT)

Fire Lotto (FLOT) traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 22nd. One Fire Lotto coin can currently be purchased for $0.0045 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Fire Lotto has a market cap of $123,841.93 and $1.00 worth of Fire Lotto was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Fire Lotto has traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Fire Lotto Profile

Fire Lotto is a coin. Fire Lotto’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,481,717 coins. The official message board for Fire Lotto is medium.com/@FireLottery . Fire Lotto’s official website is firelotto.io . The Reddit community for Fire Lotto is /r/Firelotto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Fire Lotto’s official Twitter account is @FireLottery and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FireLotto is an Ethereum-based lottery for cryptocurrencies. It's a finished and launched product whose code is available for inspection. The FLOT token allows holders to receive a commission from each ticket sold in every drawing. “

Fire Lotto Coin Trading

