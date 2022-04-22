First American Bank Acquires Shares of 6,820 The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

First American Bank purchased a new stake in shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 6,820 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CC. Luminus Management LLC grew its stake in Chemours by 313.7% during the 3rd quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 891,134 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,896,000 after buying an additional 675,741 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Chemours by 84.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,290,544 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $44,912,000 after purchasing an additional 592,395 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chemours by 218.6% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 788,905 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,476,000 after purchasing an additional 541,327 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Chemours in the third quarter worth about $15,573,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Chemours by 1,704.6% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 550,220 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $15,989,000 after buying an additional 519,730 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.63% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Chemours from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. UBS Group increased their price target on Chemours from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chemours in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chemours from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Chemours from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chemours has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.56.

Chemours stock traded down $0.65 on Friday, reaching $34.47. 13,953 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,797,381. The stock has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a PE ratio of 9.50, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.47. The Chemours Company has a twelve month low of $22.56 and a twelve month high of $38.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44.

Chemours (NYSE:CC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. Chemours had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 70.34%. Chemours’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Chemours Company will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.55%.

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, Advanced Performance Materials, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

