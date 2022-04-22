First American Bank Has $1.25 Million Stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

First American Bank lessened its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 98.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 19,512 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,075,911 shares during the quarter. First American Bank’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $1,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 3,295 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Marathon Petroleum by 5.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the third quarter valued at about $209,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 4.1% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 9,442 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 100.0% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 92,128 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,716,000 after purchasing an additional 46,064 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Shares of MPC stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $88.85. The company had a trading volume of 33,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,714,374. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $80.83 and a 200-day moving average of $71.97. The company has a market capitalization of $49.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.92, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.92. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $50.19 and a 12-month high of $93.16.

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.83. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 4.74% and a net margin of 8.05%. The firm had revenue of $35.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.94) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 95.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 6.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th were issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 15th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.48%.

In other news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 4,695 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.66, for a total value of $364,613.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $415,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,695 shares of company stock worth $1,178,364 over the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MPC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $78.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.67.

About Marathon Petroleum (Get Rating)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments: Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.