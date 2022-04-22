First American Bank Sells 29,078 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

First American Bank cut its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 76.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,957 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,078 shares during the period. First American Bank’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KO. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Coca-Cola by 120.1% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 23,263,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,365,443,000 after buying an additional 12,694,169 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 67,408,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,528,415,000 after purchasing an additional 7,675,878 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 231.3% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,625,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,575,000 after purchasing an additional 6,021,673 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 22,178,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,163,719,000 after purchasing an additional 4,685,925 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 269,857,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,159,425,000 after purchasing an additional 2,764,718 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.82% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO John Murphy sold 154,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.29, for a total value of $9,597,643.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 153,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.03, for a total transaction of $9,979,893.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 136,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,877,440.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 512,819 shares of company stock valued at $32,431,674. 0.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Citigroup increased their target price on Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a $66.00 price objective on Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $58.00 price target on Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.25.

Shares of NYSE KO traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $65.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 179,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,807,170. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.13. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $52.28 and a fifty-two week high of $67.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $61.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.95. The company has a market cap of $285.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.65.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.05. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 25.28% and a return on equity of 42.21%. The company had revenue of $9.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. This is an increase from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is presently 77.88%.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

