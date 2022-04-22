First Cobalt (CVE:FCC) Trading Down 1.6%

Shares of First Cobalt Corp. (CVE:FCC – Get Rating) traded down 1.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.30 and last traded at C$0.31. 463,523 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 1,169,019 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.31.
The company has a current ratio of 30.70, a quick ratio of 30.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.31. The company has a market capitalization of C$162.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.26.
First Cobalt Company Profile (CVE:FCC)
