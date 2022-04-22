First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. First Community had a net margin of 25.18% and a return on equity of 11.23%.

First Community stock traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.21. 32,037 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,519. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.83. First Community has a twelve month low of $18.00 and a twelve month high of $23.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.81 million, a PE ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 0.65.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 3rd will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. First Community’s payout ratio is 25.37%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in First Community by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,264 shares of the bank’s stock worth $820,000 after acquiring an additional 10,607 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in First Community by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 405,052 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,409,000 after acquiring an additional 4,780 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in First Community during the 3rd quarter worth about $257,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in First Community by 167.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,781 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Community in a report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James downgraded First Community from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Community from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 31st.

First Community Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Community Bank which offers various commercial and retail banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses, professional concerns, and individuals. The company operates through Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit segments.

