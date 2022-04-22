First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. First Community had a net margin of 25.18% and a return on equity of 11.23%.
First Community stock traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.21. 32,037 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,519. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.83. First Community has a twelve month low of $18.00 and a twelve month high of $23.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.81 million, a PE ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 0.65.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 3rd will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. First Community’s payout ratio is 25.37%.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Community in a report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James downgraded First Community from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Community from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 31st.
About First Community
First Community Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Community Bank which offers various commercial and retail banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses, professional concerns, and individuals. The company operates through Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit segments.
