First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. First Financial Bancorp. had a return on equity of 9.77% and a net margin of 31.33%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS.

Shares of FFBC traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.02. The stock had a trading volume of 14,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,666. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.32. First Financial Bancorp. has a 12 month low of $21.25 and a 12 month high of $26.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Get First Financial Bancorp. alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. First Financial Bancorp.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.19%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FFBC. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in First Financial Bancorp. by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,141,356 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,826,000 after buying an additional 13,938 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 143.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 932,110 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,725,000 after purchasing an additional 549,759 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in First Financial Bancorp. by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 407,191 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,927,000 after purchasing an additional 17,950 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in First Financial Bancorp. by 6.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 382,889 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,963,000 after purchasing an additional 24,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in First Financial Bancorp. by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 267,041 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,511,000 after buying an additional 3,991 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on First Financial Bancorp. in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Financial Bancorp. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th.

First Financial Bancorp. Company Profile (Get Rating)

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Bancorp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial Bancorp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.