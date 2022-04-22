First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. First Financial Bankshares had a net margin of 43.88% and a return on equity of 13.23%.

NASDAQ FFIN traded down $0.16 on Friday, hitting $41.90. 10,360 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 448,514. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.55. First Financial Bankshares has a 52-week low of $41.44 and a 52-week high of $55.00. The company has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.45 and a beta of 0.85.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 15th. First Financial Bankshares’s payout ratio is 37.74%.

FFIN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th.

In other First Financial Bankshares news, Director Johnny Trotter acquired 2,000 shares of First Financial Bankshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $45.78 per share, with a total value of $91,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael B. Denny bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $45.28 per share, with a total value of $452,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 17,212 shares of company stock worth $785,094. 4.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FFIN. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in First Financial Bankshares during the 3rd quarter worth $239,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in First Financial Bankshares by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,217 shares of the bank’s stock worth $725,000 after acquiring an additional 2,151 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in First Financial Bankshares by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 38,138 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,939,000 after acquiring an additional 3,657 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Financial Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth about $2,283,000. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 58,241 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,889,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. 53.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company accepts checking, savings and money market accounts, and time deposits; commercial and industrial, municipal, agricultural, construction and development, farm, non-owner occupied and owner-occupied commercial real estate, residential, and consumer auto and non-auto loans to businesses, professional individuals, and farm and ranch operations.

