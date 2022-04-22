First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.100-$2.200 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.First Industrial Realty Trust also updated its FY22 guidance to $2.10-$2.20 EPS.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised First Industrial Realty Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Mizuho downgraded First Industrial Realty Trust from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the company from $54.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $53.73.

FR stock traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $64.76. 19,004 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 911,841. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.53 billion, a PE ratio of 30.78 and a beta of 0.94. First Industrial Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $47.92 and a 1-year high of $66.74.

First Industrial Realty Trust ( NYSE:FR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 56.90% and a return on equity of 13.05%. The firm had revenue of $125.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.45 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that First Industrial Realty Trust will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a $0.295 dividend. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. This is an increase from First Industrial Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 56.73%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,173,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $143,899,000 after purchasing an additional 528,890 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 54.4% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 676,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,800,000 after buying an additional 238,564 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 146.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 358,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,740,000 after buying an additional 213,252 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 352,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,365,000 after buying an additional 19,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 204,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,523,000 after buying an additional 25,667 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.03% of the company’s stock.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

