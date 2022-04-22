First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.15, Fidelity Earnings reports. First Internet Bancorp had a net margin of 28.86% and a return on equity of 13.00%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share.

Shares of INBK stock traded down $1.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $41.61. 140 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,864. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $402.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 0.69. First Internet Bancorp has a 12-month low of $28.05 and a 12-month high of $53.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Get First Internet Bancorp alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. First Internet Bancorp’s payout ratio is 4.98%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Internet Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of First Internet Bancorp from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of First Internet Bancorp from $68.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Internet Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.25.

In other First Internet Bancorp news, CEO David B. Becker bought 16,314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $44.50 per share, for a total transaction of $725,973.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jerry L. Williams sold 1,702 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $85,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its position in First Internet Bancorp by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,287 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in First Internet Bancorp by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 570,919 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,856,000 after purchasing an additional 29,983 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in First Internet Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $263,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,652 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

First Internet Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

First Internet Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Internet Bank of Indiana that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and commercial customers in the United States. The company accepts non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposit, savings, money market, and brokered deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Internet Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Internet Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.