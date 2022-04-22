First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) Given New C$50.00 Price Target at Eight Capital

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Eight Capital from C$40.00 to C$50.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on FM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$36.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$43.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$39.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Monday. Barclays cut shares of First Quantum Minerals from an equal weight rating to an underperform rating and set a C$23.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a C$39.00 price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$39.27.

Get First Quantum Minerals alerts:

FM opened at C$39.32 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.46. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$39.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$33.07. The company has a market cap of C$26.98 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.94. First Quantum Minerals has a 1-year low of C$20.67 and a 1-year high of C$45.38.

First Quantum Minerals ( TSE:FM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported C$0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.65 by C($0.10). The firm had revenue of C$2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.54 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that First Quantum Minerals will post 3.15759 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be issued a $0.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.01%. First Quantum Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.53%.

In related news, Senior Officer Hannes Meyer sold 31,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$35.78, for a total value of C$1,136,662.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 89,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,201,299.26. Also, Director Philip K.R. Pascall sold 81,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$36.72, for a total value of C$2,995,691.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,872,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$215,646,462. In the last quarter, insiders sold 292,201 shares of company stock worth $11,371,329.

About First Quantum Minerals (Get Rating)

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Quantum Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Quantum Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.