First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $204.29.

Several research firms have issued reports on FRC. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $184.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Evercore ISI raised shares of First Republic Bank from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $205.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of First Republic Bank in a research note on Friday, January 14th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FRC. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in First Republic Bank by 7.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,322,880 shares of the bank’s stock worth $247,602,000 after purchasing an additional 93,675 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 12.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,086,658 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $203,391,000 after acquiring an additional 123,069 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank during the third quarter valued at about $282,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 11.8% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,768 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,849,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 8.5% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 3,967 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $765,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. 94.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FRC stock traded down $2.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $157.06. 1,398,233 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,474,578. The firm has a market cap of $28.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.23, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $164.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $189.41. First Republic Bank has a 1-year low of $150.00 and a 1-year high of $222.86.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 13th. The bank reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 27.93% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The company’s revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.79 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that First Republic Bank will post 8.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 27th. This is an increase from First Republic Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is 11.17%.

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market checking accounts, money market savings accounts, and passbook accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

