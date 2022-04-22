First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund (FAM) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 on May 16th

First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund (NYSE:FAM – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, May 16th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.32%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 2nd.

Shares of First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund stock opened at $6.98 on Friday. First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund has a 1 year low of $6.86 and a 1 year high of $10.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.53 and a 200 day moving average of $8.96.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 17,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 3,632 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,726 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 107,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 2,643 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,433,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 379,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,647,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Management Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in investment grade and below-investment grade government and corporate debt securities.

