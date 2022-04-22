First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.09

First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st.

NASDAQ FCAL opened at $49.40 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.39. First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF has a 12 month low of $49.40 and a 12 month high of $57.99.

Get First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 44.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 3,798 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $924,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 30,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter.

First California Financial Group, Inc is a bank holding company for its wholly owned subsidiary First California Bank (the Bank). The Bank is a full-service commercial bank. The Bank’s operations are primarily located within the areas commonly known as the 101 corridor stretching from the City of Ventura to Calabasas, California, the Moorpark-Simi Valley corridor, the western San Fernando Valley, the Tri-Cities area of Glendale-Burbank-Pasadena, the South Bay, the Inland Empire, north San Diego County, Century City and other parts of Los Angeles, Orange San Luis Obispo and Ventura Counties in Southern California.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.