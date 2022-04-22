First Trust Hedged BuyWrite Income ETF Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NASDAQ:FTLB)

First Trust Hedged BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTLB – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.055 per share on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ FTLB opened at $22.46 on Friday. First Trust Hedged BuyWrite Income ETF has a 12-month low of $20.34 and a 12-month high of $22.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.93.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in First Trust Hedged BuyWrite Income ETF stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in First Trust Hedged BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTLB – Get Rating) by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,392 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.98% of First Trust Hedged BuyWrite Income ETF worth $95,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

