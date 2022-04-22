First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund (FSD) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11 on May 16th

First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund (NYSE:FSD – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.105 per share on Monday, May 16th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.58%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 2nd.

Shares of NYSE:FSD opened at $13.15 on Friday. First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund has a 1 year low of $12.83 and a 1 year high of $16.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.68.

Get First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FSD. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund by 34.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 29,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 7,578 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund by 5.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 37,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 2,059 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $624,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 43,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after buying an additional 7,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund by 43.6% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 115,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,795,000 after buying an additional 34,950 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund is a closed-ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors, L.P. It is co-managed by MacKay Shields LLC. The fund invests in fixed-income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in high-yield corporate fixed-income securities of varying maturities that are rated below-investment grade, including corporate bonds, debentures, notes, and commercial papers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.