First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (FMHI) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 21st

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ FMHI opened at $49.27 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.36. First Trust Municipal High Income ETF has a twelve month low of $49.23 and a twelve month high of $57.76.

Get First Trust Municipal High Income ETF alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMHI. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 47.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 2,850 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after acquiring an additional 3,901 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 16,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 95.5% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 51,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,910,000 after purchasing an additional 25,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 63.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 499,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,076,000 after purchasing an additional 194,033 shares during the period.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Municipal High Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.