Fission Uranium (OTCMKTS:FCUUF) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.74

Fission Uranium Corp. (OTCMKTS:FCUUF – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.74 and traded as high as $0.86. Fission Uranium shares last traded at $0.84, with a volume of 662,528 shares changing hands.

FCUUF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Fission Uranium in a report on Monday, April 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Fission Uranium from C$1.10 to C$1.30 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.74 and its 200 day moving average is $0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $513.48 million, a PE ratio of -76.00 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a quick ratio of 33.09, a current ratio of 33.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Fission Uranium Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium resource properties in Canada. Its primary asset is the 100% owned Patterson Lake South property that consists of 17 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of 31,039 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin region of Saskatchewan.

