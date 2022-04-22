Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

NYSE FSI opened at $3.33 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.68. Flexible Solutions International has a 52-week low of $2.91 and a 52-week high of $4.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $41.21 million, a PE ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 1.33.

Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.10). Flexible Solutions International had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 10.02%. The business had revenue of $9.04 million for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Flexible Solutions International will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Flexible Solutions International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals that slow the evaporation of water in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Energy and Water Conservation Products, and Biodegradable Polymers.

