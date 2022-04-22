Focus Universal (OTCMKTS:FCUV) Trading Up 4.9%

Focus Universal Inc. (OTCMKTS:FCUV – Get Rating) shares were up 4.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $13.84 and last traded at $13.17. Approximately 72,348 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 41% from the average daily volume of 51,441 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.55.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.02.

Focus Universal Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FCUV)

Focus Universal Inc develops and manufactures smart instrumentation platform and device. It offers Ubiquitor, a wireless sensor device with a universal sensor node and gateway system that uses a computer or mobile device as the output display module that displays the readings of various sensor nodes.

