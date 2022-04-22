Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) Increases Dividend to $0.85 Per Share

Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX – Get Rating) announced a semi-annual dividend on Thursday, April 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 4th will be given a dividend of 0.8483 per share on Monday, May 16th. This represents a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 3rd. This is a positive change from Fomento Económico Mexicano’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.57.

Fomento Económico Mexicano has a payout ratio of 24.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Fomento Económico Mexicano to earn $4.23 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.13 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.7%.

Get Fomento Económico Mexicano alerts:

Shares of NYSE FMX opened at $77.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Fomento Económico Mexicano has a 12 month low of $69.53 and a 12 month high of $89.59. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.55. The stock has a market cap of $27.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.43, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.04.

Fomento Económico Mexicano ( NYSE:FMX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.22). Fomento Económico Mexicano had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 8.96%. The business had revenue of $7.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.03 billion. Analysts forecast that Fomento Económico Mexicano will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 645,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,144,000 after buying an additional 173,825 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 115.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 253,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,713,000 after buying an additional 135,692 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 139,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,832,000 after buying an additional 4,343 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano during the fourth quarter worth $9,145,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano during the fourth quarter worth $6,243,000. 20.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FMX has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. HSBC lowered shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.33.

About Fomento Económico Mexicano (Get Rating)

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including low-sugar or sugar-free carbonated beverages; refreshing juices, nectars, and fruit-based drinks; purified, and carbonated and flavored water; coffees, teas, and sports and energy drinks; and dairy products and products based on vegetable protein.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fomento Económico Mexicano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fomento Económico Mexicano and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.