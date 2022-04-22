Fomo Etf (BATS:FOMO) Shares Down 0.1%

Fomo Etf (BATS:FOMO – Get Rating) shares dropped 0.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $20.54 and last traded at $20.54. Approximately 13 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $20.56.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.95 and its 200 day moving average is $22.68.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fomo Etf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fomo Etf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.