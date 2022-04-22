Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Price Target Lowered to $17.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $21.00 to $17.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the auto manufacturer’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Ford Motor from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Monday, April 11th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Barclays cut Ford Motor from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ford Motor from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Ford Motor from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.14.

Shares of NYSE F traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $15.56. 504,697 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 96,981,953. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.50. Ford Motor has a 12 month low of $11.14 and a 12 month high of $25.87.

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.17). Ford Motor had a net margin of 13.13% and a return on equity of 18.55%. The company had revenue of $35.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 26th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 25th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.03%.

In other Ford Motor news, insider William Clay Ford, Jr. purchased 267,697 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.81 per share, for a total transaction of $4,499,986.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in F. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in Ford Motor during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ford Motor during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Ford Motor during the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ford Motor during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.76% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

