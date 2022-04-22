Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.29 EPS

Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.29, Fidelity Earnings reports. Forestar Group had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 14.34%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:FOR traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,063. Forestar Group has a fifty-two week low of $15.77 and a fifty-two week high of $25.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $837.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 1.91.

In related news, CEO Daniel C. Bartok purchased 2,000 shares of Forestar Group stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.76 per share, for a total transaction of $39,520.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Forestar Group by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 36,353 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Forestar Group by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 273,985 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $5,729,000 after purchasing an additional 5,268 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Forestar Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $329,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Forestar Group by 6.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 29,835 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 1,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Forestar Group by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,617 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. 32.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FOR. StockNews.com began coverage on Forestar Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Forestar Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th.

Forestar Group Inc operates as a residential lot development company in the United States. The acquires land and develops infrastructure for single-family residential communities. It sells its residential single-family finished lots to homebuilders. The company is headquartered in Arlington, Texas. Forestar Group Inc is a subsidiary of D.R.

