Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.29 EPS

Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.29, Fidelity Earnings reports. Forestar Group had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 14.34%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS.
Shares of NYSE:FOR traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,063. Forestar Group has a fifty-two week low of $15.77 and a fifty-two week high of $25.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $837.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 1.91.
In related news, CEO Daniel C. Bartok purchased 2,000 shares of Forestar Group stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.76 per share, for a total transaction of $39,520.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FOR. StockNews.com began coverage on Forestar Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Forestar Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th.
About Forestar Group
Forestar Group Inc operates as a residential lot development company in the United States. The acquires land and develops infrastructure for single-family residential communities. It sells its residential single-family finished lots to homebuilders. The company is headquartered in Arlington, Texas. Forestar Group Inc is a subsidiary of D.R.
