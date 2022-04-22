Forge Global (NYSE:FRGE) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Forge Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FRGE – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 81,965 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 738,897 shares.The stock last traded at $14.70 and had previously closed at $11.70.

About Forge Global (NYSE:FRGE)

Forge Global Holdings, Inc provides marketplace infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for private market participants. It enables private company shareholders to trade private company shares with accredited investors. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in San Francisco, California.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Forge Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forge Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.