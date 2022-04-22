Formidable Asset Management LLC Acquires 424 Shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

Formidable Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,307 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Maximus were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MMS. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Maximus during the third quarter worth about $50,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Maximus by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 765 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Maximus by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 840 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Maximus by 59.2% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,326 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Maximus by 51.4% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,883 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Maximus stock traded down $1.09 on Friday, hitting $76.27. The stock had a trading volume of 3,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 403,786. Maximus, Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.04 and a twelve month high of $94.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $75.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.08 and a beta of 0.73.

Maximus ( NYSE:MMS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.32. Maximus had a return on equity of 22.04% and a net margin of 6.29%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Maximus, Inc. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Maximus’s payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MMS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Maximus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Maximus in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Maximus, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs. It operates through three segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers various BPS solutions, such as program administration, appeals and assessments, and related consulting works for U.S.

