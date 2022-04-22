Formidable Asset Management LLC Cuts Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Formidable Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 54,050 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 3,937 shares during the quarter. Intel makes up 0.5% of Formidable Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of INTC. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in Intel by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 77,420 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,987,000 after purchasing an additional 3,565 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its stake in Intel by 0.8% in the third quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 345,126 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $18,388,000 after acquiring an additional 2,862 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its stake in Intel by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 203,023 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $10,456,000 after acquiring an additional 3,774 shares during the period. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter worth about $1,958,000. Finally, Aries Wealth Management raised its holdings in Intel by 569.8% in the fourth quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 202,944 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $10,452,000 after purchasing an additional 172,643 shares in the last quarter. 61.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intel stock traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $47.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 965,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,112,305. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $43.63 and a twelve month high of $63.91. The firm has a market cap of $192.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.97.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $19.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.36 billion. Intel had a net margin of 25.14% and a return on equity of 25.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, May 7th will be issued a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 30.04%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on INTC shares. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Intel from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. UBS Group set a $53.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday, February 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.61.

In other Intel news, Director Omar Ishrak purchased 11,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $45.11 per share, for a total transaction of $497,337.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $44.27 per share, for a total transaction of $247,912.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

