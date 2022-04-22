Formidable Asset Management LLC Has $315,000 Stock Holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Formidable Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Get Rating) by 45.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,763 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,196 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FTCS. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 69.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the third quarter valued at about $4,208,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 7.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,146,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,387,000 after purchasing an additional 228,135 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 4.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,843,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,574,000 after purchasing an additional 157,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 29.1% in the third quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 29,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,228,000 after purchasing an additional 6,704 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FTCS stock traded down $1.28 on Friday, hitting $76.71. The stock had a trading volume of 9,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 502,276. The business has a 50 day moving average of $76.77 and a 200 day moving average of $78.83. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 12-month low of $72.39 and a 12-month high of $85.07.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th were issued a $0.196 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

