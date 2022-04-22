Formidable Asset Management LLC Has $4.14 Million Holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT)

Formidable Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,474 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bancorp accounts for 0.8% of Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Formidable Asset Management LLC owned about 0.24% of Stock Yards Bancorp worth $4,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SYBT. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Stock Yards Bancorp by 6.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 54,039 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,751,000 after acquiring an additional 3,159 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in Stock Yards Bancorp by 8.1% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 52,457 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,077,000 after buying an additional 3,934 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Stock Yards Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $858,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,167 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 1,646 shares during the period. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 64,191 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,765,000 after purchasing an additional 13,610 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Stock Yards Bancorp alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SYBT. Zacks Investment Research lowered Stock Yards Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Stock Yards Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of SYBT traded down $1.83 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $55.36. 302 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,775. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $53.60 and its 200 day moving average is $59.23. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.45 and a beta of 0.75. Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.92 and a fifty-two week high of $67.40.

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $64.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.05 million. Stock Yards Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.65% and a net margin of 30.73%. Analysts expect that Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 21st were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 18th. Stock Yards Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.10%.

Stock Yards Bancorp Profile (Get Rating)

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company and SYB Insurance Company, Inc that provides various banking products and services in Louisville, Indianapolis, Indiana, and Ohio. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and WM&T. The Commercial Banking segment provides mortgage banking and deposit services; retail, commercial, and commercial real estate lending services; and leasing, treasury management, merchant, international banking, correspondent banking, and other banking services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Stock Yards Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stock Yards Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.