Formidable Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Formidable Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,981 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,088 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for 1.1% of Formidable Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $5,970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC now owns 21,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,193,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Northeast Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 4,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Maryland Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 9,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $978,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 2,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Private Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 6,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VYM traded down $1.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $111.92. The stock had a trading volume of 75,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,237,135. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $111.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.55. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $101.37 and a 1-year high of $115.66.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.