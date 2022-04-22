Formidable Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Formidable Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,926 shares of the company’s stock after selling 519 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 206.4% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 246.9% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 76.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MDLZ. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Mondelez International from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Mondelez International from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mondelez International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.42.

In related news, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 26,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.09, for a total value of $1,724,885.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $65.76. The company had a trading volume of 243,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,387,906. Mondelez International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.63 and a twelve month high of $69.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.30 billion, a PE ratio of 21.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $63.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.01). Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.58% and a net margin of 14.97%. The company had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 46.05%.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

