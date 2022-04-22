Formidable Asset Management LLC Makes New $214,000 Investment in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS)

Formidable Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,295 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Rambus in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Rambus in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Rambus by 106.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,836 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Rambus in the third quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Cutler Group LP lifted its holdings in shares of Rambus by 67.1% in the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 2,306 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Rambus alerts:

NASDAQ RMBS traded down $0.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.64. 5,912 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,137,352. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 163.00 and a beta of 1.06. Rambus Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.95 and a fifty-two week high of $33.75.

Rambus ( NASDAQ:RMBS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. Rambus had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 5.58%. The company had revenue of $91.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Rambus Inc. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Rambus from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rambus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. TheStreet upgraded Rambus from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Rambus in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rambus has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.25.

In related news, CEO Luc Seraphin sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.30, for a total value of $403,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP John Shinn sold 10,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.81, for a total value of $270,057.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 137,573 shares of company stock worth $3,907,557 in the last ninety days. 1.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Rambus (Get Rating)

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, Europe, Canada, Singapore, China, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5, DDR4 and DDR3 memory interface chips to module manufacturers and OEMs; silicon IP comprising, interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced applications; and physical interface and digital controller IP to offer industry-leading, integrated memory and interconnect subsystems.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Rambus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rambus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.