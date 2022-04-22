Formidable Asset Management LLC Purchases 1,856 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,872 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,856 shares during the period. Meta Platforms makes up about 2.3% of Formidable Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $11,735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FB. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,584,517 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,223,752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993,840 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth about $632,708,000. BlueSpruce Investments LP purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the 3rd quarter worth about $523,687,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 40,419,248 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $13,717,891,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 5,662,673 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,921,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065,572 shares in the last quarter. 65.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FB traded down $3.79 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $184.28. 1,026,537 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,766,051. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $185.58 and a 1-year high of $384.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $501.60 billion, a PE ratio of 13.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $210.60 and a 200-day moving average of $283.26.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:FB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $33.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.44 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 33.38% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The company’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.88 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 12.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on FB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Meta Platforms in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $265.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. MKM Partners reduced their price target on Meta Platforms from $365.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Meta Platforms from $450.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Meta Platforms from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $385.00 to $284.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $327.22.

In other Meta Platforms news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,272 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $486,208.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.46, for a total value of $39,307.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,876 shares of company stock valued at $1,707,217 in the last quarter. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

