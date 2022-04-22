Formidable Asset Management LLC Sells 900 Shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Formidable Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,149 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Qualys were worth $1,824,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Qualys by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,475 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Qualys by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 6,753 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $927,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Qualys by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,600 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,180,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Qualys by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 8,500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,166,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Qualys by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,616 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $771,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. 97.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 2,793 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.64, for a total value of $401,186.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 178,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,594,493.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.50, for a total value of $1,078,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,693 shares of company stock valued at $5,373,624 in the last three months. Insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Qualys stock traded down $1.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $140.53. 2,559 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 346,145. The business has a 50-day moving average of $132.62 and a 200 day moving average of $129.79. Qualys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.00 and a fifty-two week high of $150.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a PE ratio of 79.77 and a beta of 0.76.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.07. Qualys had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 17.26%. The business had revenue of $109.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Qualys, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QLYS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Qualys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Wedbush upped their target price on Qualys from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Qualys in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Qualys in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $162.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.33.

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.

