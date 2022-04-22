Formidable Asset Management LLC Trims Position in Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK)

Formidable Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 690 shares during the quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC owned 0.07% of Shake Shack worth $2,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Shake Shack by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 691,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,889,000 after acquiring an additional 92,376 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Shake Shack by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 506,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,733,000 after acquiring an additional 101,726 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Shake Shack by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 363,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,521,000 after acquiring an additional 18,996 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Shake Shack by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 274,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,545,000 after acquiring an additional 17,078 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Shake Shack by 59.1% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 146,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,461,000 after acquiring an additional 54,234 shares during the period. 80.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $100.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Shake Shack in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $77.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.59.

SHAK traded down $1.41 on Friday, hitting $61.78. The company had a trading volume of 7,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 934,633. The firm has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -252.76 and a beta of 1.44. Shake Shack Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.19 and a 1 year high of $114.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $67.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.52. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $203.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.06 million. Shake Shack had a negative return on equity of 0.60% and a negative net margin of 1.17%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Shake Shack Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 29, 2021, it operated 369 Shacks, including 218 domestic company-operated Shacks, 25 domestic licensed Shacks, and 126 international licensed Shacks.

