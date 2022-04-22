Formidable Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Formidable Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,163 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $1,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Belmont Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 48.3% during the 4th quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 1,074 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 28,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $926,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 20,863 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 14,625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Occidental Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 28,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $926,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF stock traded down $1.13 on Friday, hitting $36.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,011,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,364,701. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 1 year low of $28.83 and a 1 year high of $41.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.68.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

