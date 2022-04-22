Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Shares of FWP opened at $6.00 on Tuesday. Forward Pharma A/S has a 1-year low of $5.05 and a 1-year high of $20.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.96.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Forward Pharma A/S in the third quarter valued at about $105,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Forward Pharma A/S in the third quarter valued at about $141,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Forward Pharma A/S in the third quarter valued at about $597,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Forward Pharma A/S by 6.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 194,129 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after buying an additional 12,330 shares during the last quarter. 12.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Forward Pharma A/S does not have significant operations. Previously, it operated as a biopharmaceutical company that focused on developing proprietary formulation of dimethyl fumarate for the treatment of inflammatory and neurological indications. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

