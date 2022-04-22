FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.33.

FREY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Clarkson Capital initiated coverage on FREYR Battery in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered FREYR Battery from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, US Capital Advisors began coverage on FREYR Battery in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of FREY traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.44. The stock had a trading volume of 11,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,236,275. FREYR Battery has a 12-month low of $7.65 and a 12-month high of $14.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.18 and its 200 day moving average is $10.34. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 0.12.

FREYR Battery ( NYSE:FREY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.13. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.46) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that FREYR Battery will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of FREYR Battery in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,184,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in FREYR Battery during the 3rd quarter valued at $113,000. L & S Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in FREYR Battery during the 3rd quarter valued at $346,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of FREYR Battery during the 3rd quarter valued at $6,832,000. Finally, Triodos Investment Management BV bought a new position in shares of FREYR Battery during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,974,000. 51.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FREYR Battery Company Profile

FREYR Battery engages in the production and sale of battery cells for stationary energy storage, electric mobility, and marine applications in Europe and internationally. The company designs and manufactures lithium-ion based battery cell facilities. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Luxembourg.

