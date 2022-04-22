Frontier Tops One Day Volume of $8.25 Million (FRONT)

Frontier (FRONT) traded 4.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 22nd. Frontier has a total market cap of $44.20 million and $8.25 million worth of Frontier was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Frontier has traded down 5.4% against the US dollar. One Frontier coin can currently be purchased for about $0.51 or 0.00001280 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Frontier (FRONT) is a coin. It launched on September 11th, 2020. Frontier’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 87,456,250 coins. Frontier’s official Twitter account is @FrontierDotXYZ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Frontier is medium.com/@Frontierwallet . Frontier’s official website is frontier.xyz

According to CryptoCompare, “Frontier is a chain-agnostic DeFi aggregation layer. To date, it has added support for DeFi on Ethereum, Binance Chain, BandChain, Kava, and Harmony. Via StaFi Protocol, it will enter into the Polkadot ecosystem, and it will now put efforts towards Serum. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frontier directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Frontier should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Frontier using one of the exchanges listed above.

