Full18 Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 18,661 Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Full18 Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 18,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $398,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPW. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Medical Properties Trust during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Exane Derivatives boosted its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 542.6% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 602.5% in the third quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 2,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,964 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 36.3% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the period. 80.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MPW traded down $1.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.22. The stock had a trading volume of 134,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,941,716. The company has a current ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $11.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.58. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.39 and a 1 year high of $24.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.42.

Medical Properties Trust ( NYSE:MPW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.12). Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 42.47% and a return on equity of 7.83%. The company had revenue of $409.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $403.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. This is an increase from Medical Properties Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.04%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 105.45%.

In other Medical Properties Trust news, Director Michael G. Stewart sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.26, for a total transaction of $121,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO R Steven Hamner sold 285,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total value of $5,996,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,961,214 shares in the company, valued at $41,263,942.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 906,000 shares of company stock worth $19,235,910. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

MPW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America lowered Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Medical Properties Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.60.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

