Full18 Capital LLC Reduces Position in Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC)

Full18 Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC – Get Rating) by 30.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,883 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,310 shares during the quarter. Full18 Capital LLC’s holdings in Flushing Financial were worth $237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Flushing Financial by 27.1% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,107 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Flushing Financial by 110.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,216 shares of the bank’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 4,304 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Flushing Financial by 15.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,710 shares of the bank’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 1,539 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Flushing Financial by 13.2% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 14,714 shares of the bank’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 1,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Flushing Financial by 13.4% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 19,101 shares of the bank’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 2,255 shares in the last quarter. 72.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FFIC stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.98. The company had a trading volume of 101 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,986. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.68. The company has a market capitalization of $667.47 million, a P/E ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 0.76. Flushing Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $19.79 and a 1 year high of $25.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Flushing Financial ( NASDAQ:FFIC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Flushing Financial had a net margin of 27.99% and a return on equity of 13.44%. The company had revenue of $62.39 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Flushing Financial Co. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is an increase from Flushing Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. Flushing Financial’s payout ratio is currently 33.85%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Flushing Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Flushing Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th.

Flushing Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Flushing Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to consumers, businesses, and governmental units. It offers various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, demand accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

