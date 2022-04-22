FVCBankcorp (NASDAQ:FVCB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

FVCBankcorp (NASDAQ:FVCB – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. FVCBankcorp had a net margin of 30.16% and a return on equity of 11.45%.

Shares of FVCB traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.31. The stock had a trading volume of 563 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,265. FVCBankcorp has a fifty-two week low of $16.43 and a fifty-two week high of $21.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.46. The firm has a market cap of $297.04 million, a P/E ratio of 14.29 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Get FVCBankcorp alerts:

In other FVCBankcorp news, EVP Sharon L. Jackson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.27, for a total value of $60,810.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel M. Testa sold 10,108 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total transaction of $212,672.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 33,592 shares of company stock valued at $701,954. Corporate insiders own 22.25% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FVCB. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of FVCBankcorp by 24.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,962 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of FVCBankcorp by 8.7% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 53,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 4,277 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FVCBankcorp during the third quarter worth approximately $1,354,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FVCBankcorp by 48.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 89,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,767,000 after purchasing an additional 29,169 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FVCB shares. Raymond James raised shares of FVCBankcorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $23.50 price objective on shares of FVCBankcorp in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FVCBankcorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th.

About FVCBankcorp (Get Rating)

FVCBankcorp, Inc operates as the holding company for FVCbank that provides various banking products and services in Virginia. It offers deposit products, including interest and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for FVCBankcorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FVCBankcorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.